Lili Reinhart details her ‘exhausting’ mental health journey

Lili Reinhart turned to her Instagram and detailed the “exhausting” battle she has had with depression

American actor Lili Reinhart opened up about her mental health and how she is seeking therapy to tackle her depression and anxiety.

The Riverdale star turned to her Instagram and detailed the “exhausting” battle she has had with depression, while urging others to never be ashamed to seek help.

"Some days, I feel really defeated by my depression. It's an exhausting battle that I've been fighting for 11 years, and some days, like today, it can feel intolerable,” she wrote.

"This is a reminder to my fellow warriors that it's okay to have days where you don't want to fight anymore," she said.

"You don't need to justify your mental health to anyone. Prioritize yourself when needed, take time to rest. Surround yourself with good people and high vibrations,” she added.

"Remember you are always worth fighting for. And tomorrow could be such a beautiful day,” she concluded.