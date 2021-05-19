Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday May 19 2021
Princess Beatrice, husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi expecting their first child

British Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their first child.

The good news was announced on the official Instagram handle of the Royal Family on Wednesday.

It reads: “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year.”

“The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news,” the statement further says.

The couple tied the knot in July 2020.

