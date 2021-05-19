Prince Harry 'won't be able to heal until he deals with own trauma,' says royal expert

Harry will not be completely satisfied unless he deals with his own trauma, said royal expert

Prince Harry lashed out at Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth for generations of bad parenting in a podcast with Dax Shepard.



Harry will not be completely satisfied unless he deals with his own trauma, said royal expert Duncan Larcombe.



"The cause of all his anger and sadness was never the royals - it was the trauma from his mum dying when he was a child," he explained to Closer.

"That's where the issues lie - I don't think he'll be truly happy until he works through that."

He added: "He has now made the royals and the institution his enemies because of that - he's on the warpath."

Last week, Harry likened living in the royal family to being on The Truman Show.

"Yep, it's a mix between The Truman Show and living in a zoo," he told Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast.