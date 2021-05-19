PSL 2021: Departure of players to UAE delayed due to coronavirus protocols

Pakistan Super League (PSL). Photo: File

The scheduled departure of players to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the remaining matches of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) from Pakistan has been delayed, sources told Geo News on Wednesday.



The teams and players received an advisory from the management regarding the current coronavirus situation. There will be no departure on May 22 as per the schedule.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has directed the players not to check-in to the hotels for quarantine as of now, the sources revealed, adding that the board is currently facing operational, coronavirus vaccine and travel protocol- related issues.

According to the sources, the chances of holding the PSL in Abu Dhabi are still slim, however, the board will have an important meeting with the franchise owners at 2pm.

UAE Cricket Board had received clearance from its government to hold the PSL a day earlier.