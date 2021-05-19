Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday May 19 2021
Sonam Kapoor wishes parents Anil Kapoor, Sunita on their 37th wedding anniversary

Wednesday May 19, 2021

Sonam Kapoor wishes parents Anil Kapoor, Sunita on their 37th wedding anniversary

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor extended love and sweet wishes to her parents Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor on their 37th wedding anniversary, saying “There’s not a day that goes by where I’m not blown away by how in love you two still are.”

The Neerja actress took to Instagram and shared loved-up throwback pictures of Anil and Sunita to wish them on wedding anniversary.

In the post, Sonam also revealed that her parents dated for 11 years before getting married.

She wrote “There’s not a day that goes by where I’m not blown away by how in love you two still are. Thank you for teaching me that no matter what happens in life, love and family champions everything.”

Sonam added “37 years of marriage and 11 years of dating (48 years), and a lifetime to go.”

“How I wish I could’ve hugged you both in person right now Happy anniversary, Maa & Daddy. Love you!”.

Commenting on the post, the Malang actor said “Love you and miss you’ll so much”.

