Wednesday May 19 2021
Web Desk

Demi Lovato identifies as non-binary

Web Desk

Wednesday May 19, 2021

Singer Demi Lovato has revealed that they identify as non-binary.

Taking to Instagram, the Skyscraper singer shared that they will now be using gender-neutral pronouns they/them from now onward.

The revelation came in the first episode of the singer’s podcast series 4D.

"Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity and chance to be who we want and wish to be," Demi wrote in the caption. 

"I've spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you've seen the good, the bad, and everything in between. Not only has my life been a journey for myself, I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras."

She continued, "Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all - I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward.

"This has come after a lot of healing and self-reflective work. I'm still learning and coming into myself, and I don't claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me."

Take a look:



