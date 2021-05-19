Nick Jonas details horrific bike accident which landed him in hospital

Nick Jonas has given a much-needed health update after the singer was caught in a bike injury.

In an appearance on Late Night he told host Seth Myers the details about the accident which left him with a cracked rib.

"I'm good," Nick shared.

"When I sit upright like this, I'm totally fine. But yeah, it's been a weird couple days recovering from a rib injury because they basically tell you at the hospital, 'There's nothing we can do.' And so you just have to wait it out. But it's all good."

Regarding how the incident actually happened, the Sucker singer shared that he and his brothers were filming for NBC's Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers where he along with his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas compete in various sporting events.

"We were shooting something for NBC, my brothers and I, and it was a competitive thing," the Jumanji star explained.

"But we all looked at each other beforehand because the race was actually pretty intense. We said, 'Just take it easy, let's not overdo it.' And so I was being responsible—I wasn't being overly competitive. But just, something happened."

He continued, "It was one of those things where the steering wheel or whatever, the handlebars, just kind of got out from under me, and I just tumbled, man. And when I hit the ground, I actually felt like, 'Oh, no, I'm going to hurt one of my brothers,' because we're all this close, racing. But then when I got up, I was like, 'Nope, nope. It's me.'"