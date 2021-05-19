Ertugrul's Turgut Alp pays tribute to Mustafa Kemal Atatürk on Youth and Sports Day

Turkey celebrates 'Youth and Sports Day' on 19 May to mark the arrival of Mustafa Kemal in the Black Sea city of Samsun from Istanbul in 1919 to launch the war that transformed the nation into modern Turkey four years later.



Turkish actor Cengiz Coşkun also took to social media to pay tribute to the founding father of his nation.

Taking to Instagram, the actor posted a picture of Ataturk with a message written in Turkish language.

Cengiz Coşkun rose to global fame for his portrayal of Turgut Alp in hit TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

