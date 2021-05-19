Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Montecito residence at risk of 'severe wildfires'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have to exercise caution as their current place of stay Montecito as it is at the risk of experiencing bush fires.

According to officials, the “drought-like conditions” sparked concerns as the community experienced one of its driest years of rainfall in a decade.

A neighbor has said that locals are "worried sick about how bad this fire season will be".

Christina Favuzzi, Montecito Fire Public Information Officer, spoke to The Sun sharing the problematic conditions.

"We are facing concerning conditions in terms of record-low fuel moistures and predicted weather patterns," she said.

"Those factors could lead to a severe fire season.

"On [Meghan and Harry's road] and in all areas of the Montecito Fire Protection District, we have been conducting extensive wildfire prevention work in order to educate, prepare and protect our community.

"By this time last year, Montecito had received more than 17 inches of rain, according to the Santa Barbara County Flood Control District, marking an average rainfall year.

"So far in 2021, our community has received about 10 inches of rain, making this one of the driest rainfall years in the last decade."