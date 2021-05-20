Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday May 20 2021
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrate their third wedding anniversary by launching new project

Thursday May 20, 2021

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a big announcement about new philanthropic project from Archewell Foundation on their third wedding anniversary Wednesday (May 19).

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in a statement on Archewell website, announced plans to build a Community Relief Center in India's city Mumbai through their partnership with World Central Kitchen.

Harry and Meghan tied the knot at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018  in a fairy tale ceremony, which was watched by millions around the world.

The couple cited the alarming second wave of coronavirus and stated: "Right now, COVID-19 cases are spiking across the entire country of India. On Tuesday, India's total virus cases exceeded 25 million, with 260,000 new cases and 4,329 deaths reported in the past 24 hours."

"Hundreds of thousands of lives have been lost, millions have been infected, and there is widespread concern that the crisis is even worse than reported," according to the statement.

Meghan and Harry, who began their dreamed life in California last year, are celebrating their third wedding anniversary quietly at their Montecito home with two-year-old son Archie Harrison.

