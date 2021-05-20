Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday May 20 2021
Victoria Beckham comes in support of Mel B in her fight against domestic abuse

Thursday May 20, 2021

Style queen Victoria Beckham has proved herself to be the epitome of girl power as she threw support behind Mel, who claimed she was subjected to a decade-long "reign of terror" during her 10-year marriage to Stephen Belafonte.

The former Spice girl gave power to former bandmate Mel B as she has begun a mission to raise awareness surrounding the reality of domesticated abuse.

Mel, who is now a patron for Women's Aid, has found herself on a mission to highlight the reality of abuse behind closed doors. She tarred in a poignant video segment that she wanted to be "real" and "life-like" in a bid to help others.

She penned: "This is the most important video I have ever made, I will never stop fighting for this cause so please, please keep sharing please, please keep talking."

Mel shared the clip to her own Instagram account this week and pal Victoria was on-hand to re-share the segment offering up praise for her friend. The 47-year-old former Spice girl encouraged her own 29 million followers to click on the link to watch the full clip.

Victoria Beckham, wife of legendary footballer David Beckham, told her fans to support Mel, saying: "This is so powerful and brave."

