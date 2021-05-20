Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday May 20 2021
By
OCOur Correspondent

Sindh minister says no final decision taken for matric exams date

By
OCOur Correspondent

Thursday May 20, 2021

File photo of students appearing in the examinations.
  • Saeed Ghani has said no final decision had been taken about exams of the ninth and tenth classes.
  • The provincial minister also reiterates no one would be promoted without examinations this year.
  • Ghani states that in the last meeting, it was decided to start the matric exams on July 1 and the inter exams on July 28.

KARACHI: Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani has said that the final decision about the exams for ninth and tenth classes has not been taken yet, The News reported on Thursday.

The provincial minister also reiterated that compulsory examinations of all classes would be held and no one would be promoted without examinations this year.

The ministers said this while chairing a meeting of the school education and literacy department to discuss arrangements for the coming annual exams of matriculation and intermediate.

Read more: NCOC allows reopening of schools in districts with less than 5% coronavirus positivity ratio

During the inter-provincial ministers' meeting, various proposals had been put forward and suggestions sought from all the provinces regarding the restoration of educational activities and schedule of examinations.

Ghani stated that in the last meeting of the steering committee, it was decided to start the matriculation exams on July 1 and the intermediate exams on July 28. 

Read more: Sindh to hold matric and inter exams in May, June

"In view of the current situation, we have suspended the teaching process till May 23 in the light of the decision of the NCOC [National Command and Operation Centre] meeting and we will take up the matter further in the next meeting," he added.

The meeting was informed that all the boards had completed preparations for holding the examinations on the scheduled dates.

The education minister directed them to consider other options as well and prepare a report and submit it to him.

The meeting was attended by School Education Secretary Ahmed Bakhsh Narejo, Additional Secretary Dr Fauzia Khan, Sindh Board Committee and Board of Intermediate Education Karachi Chairman Dr Saeeduddin, and others.

