Thursday May 20 2021
First photos of Harry and Meghan Markle film released by Lifetime

Thursday May 20, 2021

Lifetime network lifted the veil of the cast of their third film encircling Harry and Meghan Markle

New photos have been released of an upcoming film based on the lives of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Lifetime network lifted the veil of the cast of their third film encircling the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, titled Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace.

The role Harry will be portrayed by The Punisher actor Jordan Dean while Sydney Morton of She’s Gotta Have It will play Meghan.

A press release stated that the film "explores what really happened inside the palace that drove Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to leave everything behind in order to make a future for themselves and their son Archie.”

“The movie will detail Meghan's growing isolation and sadness, their disappointment that 'The Firm' was not defending them against the press's attacks, and Harry's fear that history would repeat itself and he would not be able to protect his wife and son from the same forces that may have contributed to his mother's untimely death,” the statement added.

Lifetime’s first film on the couple was released in 2018, titled Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance and the second, released in 2019, was called Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal. 

