Bhumi Pednekar fawns over beloved papa’s birthday

Indian actor Bhumi Pednekar recently took to social media and peened a heartwarming note for her father’s birthday.

The note was posted to Instagram and it read, “Happy birthday papa [heart emoji] Now more than ever I feel you with us in everything that we have been doing.”

“Your generosity, empathy, kindness & teachings are our guidance in these times. Love you and miss you every living second of our lives.”

