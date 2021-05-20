Brad Pitt names Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer his favourite couple

Brad Pitt says names Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer his favourite couple

Hollywood hunk Brad Pitt admitted his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston’s on-screen pairing with David Schwimmer for Friends was his favourite.

An unearthed video of the Ad Astra actor has been making rounds on social media where the dreamboat termed Ross [Schwimmer’s character] and Rachel [Aniston’s character] as his favourite couple.

He made the admission while chatting with Oprah Winfrey on her talk show back in 1998 when she had asked him about his favourite on-screen pair.

“Ahh...favourite TV couple...favourite TV couple...ahh...oh geez, Ross and Rachel!” said Pitt excitedly.







