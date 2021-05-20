Can't connect right now! retry
Brad Pitt names Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer his favourite couple

Brad Pitt says names Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer his favourite couple

Hollywood hunk Brad Pitt admitted his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston’s on-screen pairing with David Schwimmer for Friends was his favourite.

An unearthed video of the Ad Astra actor has been making rounds on social media where the dreamboat termed Ross [Schwimmer’s character] and Rachel [Aniston’s character] as his favourite couple.

He made the admission while chatting with Oprah Winfrey on her talk show back in 1998 when she had asked him about his favourite on-screen pair.

“Ahh...favourite TV couple...favourite TV couple...ahh...oh geez, Ross and Rachel!” said Pitt excitedly.



