Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday May 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Nick Jonas to host BBMAs while nursing cracked rib

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 20, 2021

A cracked rib will not be stopping Nick Jonas from his Billboard Music Awards hosting gig.

Speaking to People, the singer said that he has been faring well since his bike accident which landed him in the hospital with a cracked rib.

"I'm feeling really good, all things considered. Day to day the improvement has been great. It's one of those frustrating injuries because there's really nothing you can do about it except just wait it out, but could have been a lot worse and I feel very lucky that it was all good in the end," he said. 

"It was intense but I'm here and I feel great."

When asked if his injury would see him absent for his hosting gig her said: "Absolutely not."

"That's kind of my attitude about everything: nothing's going to hold me back."

Regarding how the incident actually happened, the Sucker singer shared that he and his brothers were filming for NBC's Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers where he along with his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas compete in various sporting events.

More From Entertainment:

KJ Apa expecting first child with model girlfriend Clara Berry

KJ Apa expecting first child with model girlfriend Clara Berry
Billy Porter tearfully opens up about HIV diagnosis

Billy Porter tearfully opens up about HIV diagnosis
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle determined to undermine royal family

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle determined to undermine royal family
Brad Pitt names Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer his favourite couple

Brad Pitt names Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer his favourite couple
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott enjoy Disneyland with cousins

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott enjoy Disneyland with cousins
BTS’s Suga weighs in on mental health struggles

BTS’s Suga weighs in on mental health struggles
Demi Moore details how her marriage with Ashton Kutcher fell apart

Demi Moore details how her marriage with Ashton Kutcher fell apart
Prince William gets first jab of COVID-19 vaccine

Prince William gets first jab of COVID-19 vaccine

A$AP Rocky confirms dating rumours with Rihanna: 'She's the one'

A$AP Rocky confirms dating rumours with Rihanna: 'She's the one'
Pink reveals the secret behind her 15-year marriage

Pink reveals the secret behind her 15-year marriage

Tiffany Haddish breaks silence on rumours about her replacing Ellen DeGeneres

Tiffany Haddish breaks silence on rumours about her replacing Ellen DeGeneres

Latest

view all