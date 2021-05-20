Can't connect right now! retry
Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif excited after watching 'Friends' Reunion trailer

Thursday May 20, 2021

Millions of people are reacting to the highly anticipated 'Friends" reunion after HBO Max on Wednesday released the full trailer of the show.

Among them was Bollywood actress and Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif.

Expressing her excitement, Kaif shared the trailer to her Instagram stories and wrote, "IT'S THE ONE!"

The unscripted reunion will air on HBO Max on May 27 with a string of celebrity guests that includes Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber and actors who played supporting roles on “Friends” such as Janice, Richard, and Gunther.

