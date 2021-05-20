'Kurulus:Osman': Episode 59 breaks records

Makers of the historical TV series "Kurulus:Osman" on Thursday said that the latest episode of the show was "at the top of ratings and social media" on Wednesday.

The series, which tells the story of Usman Bey, the founder of the Ottoman Empire, is the sequel to hit TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul". It's aired by a Turkish language channel every Wednesday before it is translated into other languages.

"Dirilis:Ertugrul" is being aired in Pakistan with Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"Kurulus:Osman" started airing with Urdu dubbing on Geo TV during the month of Ramadan.



