Friday May 21 2021
Prince William receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Friday May 21, 2021

Duke of Cambridge Prince William has received first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Prince William shared a photo of himself on Instagram, showing him being vaccinated by NHS staff at the Science Museum in London.

The 38-year old also revealed that he got the vaccine on Tuesday.

He wrote “On Tuesday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

The Prince also paid tribute to those involved in the vaccine rollout after getting his Covid jab.

“To all those working on the vaccine rollout - thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do.”

