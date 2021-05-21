Prince William receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Friday May 21, 2021
Duke of Cambridge Prince William has received first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
Prince William shared a photo of himself on Instagram, showing him being vaccinated by NHS staff at the Science Museum in London.
The 38-year old also revealed that he got the vaccine on Tuesday.
He wrote “On Tuesday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.”
The Prince also paid tribute to those involved in the vaccine rollout after getting his Covid jab.
“To all those working on the vaccine rollout - thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do.”