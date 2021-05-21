Can't connect right now! retry
Lady Gaga addresses ‘psychotic break’: ‘I went numb’

Grammy award winning singer and songwriter Lady Gaga recently weighed in on the psychotic break she suffered after her assault at the tender age of 19.

The singer got candid about her trauma during an emotional interview with Oprah Winfrey.

There she was quoted saying, “First I felt full-on pain, then I went numb. And then I was sick for weeks and weeks and weeks and weeks after. At my parents’ house because I was vomiting and sick. Because I’d been being abused. I was locked away in a studio for months. I had a total psychotic break, and for a couple years, I was not the same girl.”

“The way that I feel when I feel pain was how I felt after I was raped. I’ve had so many MRIs and scans where they don’t find nothing. But your body remembers.”

All the pain and suffering of that moment caused Gaga to struggle with self-harm and while she now has learned “all the ways to pull myself out of it, all it takes is getting triggered once to feel bad.”

“You know why it’s not good to cut? You know why it’s not good to throw yourself against the wall? You know why it’s not good to self-harm? Because it makes you feel worse. ‘You think you’re going to feel better because you’re showing somebody, ‘Look, I’m in pain’. It doesn’t help. I always tell people, ‘tell somebody, don’t show somebody’.”

