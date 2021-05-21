Prince Harry sheds light on the ‘tenseness’ within London

Prince Harry recently sat down for a chat and got candid about his feelings regarding the ‘tense’ London visit he partook in for Prince Philip’s funeral.

The former royal got candid during his interview on the Apple TV+ show titled The Me You Can’t See and admitted the atmosphere back home is “a bit tense and uptight.”

He also added, “For most of my life I always felt worried, concerned, a little bit tense and uptight whenever I fly back into the UK, whenever I fly back into London.”

“I was like 'Why do I feel so uncomfortable?' and I could never understand why. I was aware of it. I wasn't aware of it at the time I was younger but after I started doing therapy and stuff like that. I became aware of it. For me, London is a trigger because of what happened to my mum.”

