Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday May 22 2021
By
SHShehzad Hameed

Ayeza Khan is the epitome of beauty: Photos

By
SHShehzad Hameed

Saturday May 22, 2021

Pakistan's versatile actress Ayeza Khan lives in hearts of her admirers due to her stunning beauty and outstanding acting skills.

The much-adored drama actress has emerged as a fashion icon in some of the amazing pictures she has shared on social media.

Ayeza, who mesmerises audience with her stellar performances in Pakistani dramas, is the epitome of beauty and her stunning looks always spellbind her admirers with each snap from her styling session.

In some of her recent fashion shoots, the most loved TV personality wowed her fans with her enchanting looks, narrating the tales of eastern heritage in a traditional outfit.

The actress has received massive applause from fans for her superb performances in 'Meray Paas Tum Ho' and 'Mehar Posh'.

Ayeza and Danish Taimoor, who tied the knot in 2014, have two children, daughter, Hoorain Taimoor and son, Rayan Taimoor.

Ayeza Khan is quite active on social media and keeps her followers on the toes by dropping scintillating pics and videos from her styling sessions to give them major style envy.

More From Entertainment:

Billie Eilish says she's going on a world tour

Billie Eilish says she's going on a world tour
Kanye West is still following Kim Kardashian on Twitter

Kanye West is still following Kim Kardashian on Twitter

Kim Kardashian says her love for Cher runs deep

Kim Kardashian says her love for Cher runs deep
'Prince Harry, ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy had volatile, horrendous relationship'

'Prince Harry, ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy had volatile, horrendous relationship'
Dua Lipa wants fans to watch 'Gully' starring Amber Heard

Dua Lipa wants fans to watch 'Gully' starring Amber Heard

Prince Harry reveals meeting Meghan Markle made him want to 'fix' himself

Prince Harry reveals meeting Meghan Markle made him want to 'fix' himself
Prince Harry voices off against BBC for ‘exploiting’ Princess Diana

Prince Harry voices off against BBC for ‘exploiting’ Princess Diana
Prince William speaks out over Princess Diana BBC drama: 'They failed her’

Prince William speaks out over Princess Diana BBC drama: 'They failed her’
Prince Harry sheds light on facing panic attacks after Princess Diana’s death

Prince Harry sheds light on facing panic attacks after Princess Diana’s death
Expert says no sign of reconciliation in Royal Family after Prince Harry's remarks

Expert says no sign of reconciliation in Royal Family after Prince Harry's remarks
Prince Harry turned to drugs, alcohol to cope with Princess Diana's death

Prince Harry turned to drugs, alcohol to cope with Princess Diana's death
Archie's first words made me really sad, reveals Prince Harry

Archie's first words made me really sad, reveals Prince Harry

Latest

view all