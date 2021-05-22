Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday May 22 2021
Shehzad Hameed

Kylie Jenner breaks silence on reports about her relationship with Travis Scott

Shehzad Hameed

Saturday May 22, 2021

Reality star Kylie Jenner has slammed the reports claiming that she is in an 'open relationship' with Travis Scott, the father of her three-year-old daughter Stormi.

The billionaire makeup mogul apparently rejected the reports claiming that she and Travis are a couple once again – but are allegedly allowing freedom to see other people.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star took to Twitter on Friday to set the record straight.

She penned: 'I’m not discrediting anyone who is in an open relationship but it’s just careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing what’s true.'

The 23-year-old star, who set tongues wagging with her multiple outings with the rapper, did not shared further details about the exact status of their relationship.

Jacques Bermon Webster II, known professionally as Travis Scott, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer.

Previously, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were seen enjoying a family trip to Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

