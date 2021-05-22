PM Imran Khan supports increase in HEC budget: report

Higher Education Commission (HEC).

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said the federal government, in consultation with the provincial governments, is determined to increase the budget allocation for higher education for the next financial year. The News reported on Saturday.

The premier, speaking on the occasion, said the promotion of higher education would be the stepping stone for the development of the country.

He added the developed countries have spent a sufficient chunk of their GDP on education, which makes them more prosperous.

In order to increase financial resources for higher education, the prime minister directed the federal minister of education to immediately consult the Federal Ministry for Planning and the Federal Ministry for Finance and to consult provincial ministries for finance.

The prime minister asked them to submit a report identifying the resources, mobilisation, and recommendations within a week.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister Shafqat Mehmood, Chairman Prime Minister’s Task Force on Science and Technology Prof Dr Ata-ur-Rehman among others.