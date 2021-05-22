Can't connect right now! retry
Iqra Aziz tops Twitter trend after latest episode of 'Khuda Aur Muhabbat'

Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz’s name became a top Twitter trend following the latest episode of drama serial Khuda Aur Muhabbat, which has amassed over 8 million views in less than 24 hours of its release.

In the latest episode, Iqra Aziz, who essays the role of Mahi, gets married to Taimoor Shah (Mirza Zain Baig).

Iqra looked gorgeous in the ethnic red bridal outfit and fans can’t stop gushing over her.

Fans praised Iqra Aziz for her stellar performance and her bridal look in the latest episode of the drama on the microblogging site.

One fan wrote, “Adorable #IqraAziz in her bridal look” followed by heart emoji.

“What an acting Iqra..A firecracker onscreen.. Gets into the skin of the character, her eyes express so much. She deserves Oscar,” said another user.

Many fans dubbed Iqra Aziz as ‘Queen’.

Meanwhile, Geo Entertainment’s drama serial Khuda Aur Mohabbat has smashed several YouTube records as it became the first ever Pakistani drama whose first episode has crossed 50 million views.



