Saturday May 22 2021
Web Desk

Prince Charles rolling in rage over Harry's new remarks about royal family

Web Desk

Saturday May 22, 2021

In his mental health series with Oprah Winfrey, Harry accused Charles of inflicting trauma on him

Prince Charles is burning in anger after Prince Harry blamed the royal family for most of the pain and grief that he went through in life.

According to an insider, the Prince of Wales is not too pleased with Harry throwing him under the bus in his new docuseries The Me You Can't See.

“Charles is boiling with anger and feels tortured by Harry with his constant digs. He wishes he’d just let it drop,” an insider told Us Weekly.

 “The general consensus within the royal family is to ignore Harry’s behavior, to avoid fanning the flames, but Charles is finding it hard to hold back. He really wants to defend himself," they said.

In his mental health series with Oprah Winfrey, Harry accused Charles of inflicting trauma on him. 

“My father used to say to me when I was younger, he used to say to [Prince] William and I, ‘Well, it was like that for me, so it’s gonna be like that for you.’ That doesn’t make sense,” the former military pilot said.

“Just because you suffered, it doesn’t mean that your kids have to suffer. In fact, quite the opposite. If you suffered, do everything you can to make sure that whatever experiences, negative experiences that you had, you can make it right for your kids," Harry added.

