‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan turns a golfer, video goes viral

Saturday May 22 2021
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Saturday May 22, 2021

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who essays the titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, turned a golfer and fans can’t stop gushing over him.

Engin aka Ertugrul took to Instagram and shared his short video clip where he can be seen hitting the golf ball perfectly.

He also posted his adorable photo with his golf club.

Engin has won the hearts of the fans with his latest activity.

On the work front, Engin will next be seen in another historical drama serial Barbaros, the shooting of which has begun.

