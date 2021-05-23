Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday May 23 2021
By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Yasra Rizvi blessed with a baby boy

Pakistani actress Yasra Rizvi and husband Abdul Hadi have been blessed with a baby boy.

The Manto actress took to Instagram on Sunday and announced the good news with sweet photo with her son.

Sharing the photo, Yasra introduced the son, saying “Ibn e Adam. you my love are the son of Adam .. being human is your only introduction and serving fellow beings is your only purpose .. rest is just detail .. have a great life!”

She also revealed that her son was born on May 22.

“P.s. He was born at 9:50 am on 22nd May 2021.”

Congratulatory messages started pouring in shortly after she shared the news.

