Yasra Rizvi blessed with a baby boy

Sunday May 23, 2021
Pakistani actress Yasra Rizvi and husband Abdul Hadi have been blessed with a baby boy.
The Manto actress took to Instagram on Sunday and announced the good news with sweet photo with her son.
Sharing the photo, Yasra introduced the son, saying “Ibn e Adam. you my love are the son of Adam .. being human is your only introduction and serving fellow beings is your only purpose .. rest is just detail .. have a great life!”
She also revealed that her son was born on May 22.
“P.s. He was born at 9:50 am on 22nd May 2021.”
Congratulatory messages started pouring in shortly after she shared the news.