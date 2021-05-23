Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday May 23 2021
Dua Lipa slams NYT ad calling her and Gigi, Bella Hadid the ‘Hamas influencer brigades’

Sunday May 23, 2021

The ad in New York Times called Dua Lipa and Gigi, Bella Hadid “mega influencers vilifying the Jewish state

British singer Dua Lipa slammed an advertisement in New York Times accusing her and supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid of anti-Semitism.

The full-page advertisement from World Values Network called Lipa and the Hadid sisters as “mega influencers vilifying the Jewish state and accusing Israel of ethnic cleansing.”

The headline for the ad read: “Meet the new Hamas influencer brigades.”

Retorting to the ad, Lipa took to Twitter and hit back, saying: "The World Values Network are shamelessly using my name to advance their ugly campaign with falsehoods... I stand in solidarity with all oppressed people and reject all forms of racism."

The Hadid sisters, having roots in Palestine, have been advocating for the rights of Palestinians against Israel’s oppression and aggression towards the people of the occupied region. Other A-list celebrities have also voiced support for Palestine, including Mark Ruffalo, Viola Davis, Idris Elba, The Weeknd, Zayn Malik and Roger Waters. 

