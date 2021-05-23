Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday May 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Paulo Coelho boycotted over favorable tweets towards BTS

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 23, 2021

Paulo Coelho boycotted over favorable tweets towards BTS

Renowned author Paulo Coelho recently suffered from a major boycott and had his followers stripped the moment he tweeted in favor of BTS’s new single Butter.

66The tweet that caused the entire issue was penned in reference to BTS’s new song Butter and it read, “Congrats @BTS_twt!!! Over 100.000.000 views in 24 hr! #BUTTER100M #ARMY (purple heart emoji).”

Shortly thereafter the author admitted, “I am losing a lot of followers because I posted a tweet congratulating @BTS_twt but this is the price to pay when you support people you admire. The boys overcame so many difficult moments, prejudices, etc. And THEY WON!!!”

The moment his tweet went live ARMYs flocked to his aid and promised to back him since “we’re huge.”


More From Entertainment:

Lil Nas X suffers hilarious wardrobe malfunction during SNL performance

Lil Nas X suffers hilarious wardrobe malfunction during SNL performance
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s ‘fairytale wearing thin’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s ‘fairytale wearing thin’
Prince William reflects on receiving the news of Princess Diana’s death

Prince William reflects on receiving the news of Princess Diana’s death
BTS gears up for ‘The Late Show’ with live ‘Butter’ performance

BTS gears up for ‘The Late Show’ with live ‘Butter’ performance
BTS announces major event for 8th debut anniversary

BTS announces major event for 8th debut anniversary
Dua Lipa slams NYT ad calling her and Gigi, Bella Hadid the ‘Hamas influencer brigades’

Dua Lipa slams NYT ad calling her and Gigi, Bella Hadid the ‘Hamas influencer brigades’

Fact check: Did Dior cut off ties with Bella Hadid over her pro-Palestine stance?

Fact check: Did Dior cut off ties with Bella Hadid over her pro-Palestine stance?

Queen Elizabeth took Prince Harry’s attacks ‘very personally’ and is ‘deeply upset’

Queen Elizabeth took Prince Harry’s attacks ‘very personally’ and is ‘deeply upset’
Oprah Winfrey recounts horrifying sexual assault experience

Oprah Winfrey recounts horrifying sexual assault experience
Ariana Grande pays tribute to Manchester Arena attack victims

Ariana Grande pays tribute to Manchester Arena attack victims

Taylor Swift can 'see herself marrying' boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift can 'see herself marrying' boyfriend Joe Alwyn
Freddie Mercury's life story to be told in his own words in new graphic novel

Freddie Mercury's life story to be told in his own words in new graphic novel

Latest

view all