Paulo Coelho boycotted over favorable tweets towards BTS

Renowned author Paulo Coelho recently suffered from a major boycott and had his followers stripped the moment he tweeted in favor of BTS’s new single Butter.

66The tweet that caused the entire issue was penned in reference to BTS’s new song Butter and it read, “Congrats @BTS_twt!!! Over 100.000.000 views in 24 hr! #BUTTER100M #ARMY (purple heart emoji).”



Shortly thereafter the author admitted, “I am losing a lot of followers because I posted a tweet congratulating @BTS_twt but this is the price to pay when you support people you admire. The boys overcame so many difficult moments, prejudices, etc. And THEY WON!!!”



The moment his tweet went live ARMYs flocked to his aid and promised to back him since “we’re huge.”





