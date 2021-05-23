Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday May 23 2021
Lil Nas X suffers hilarious wardrobe malfunction during SNL performance

Sunday May 23, 2021

Lil Nas X’s Saturday Night Performance was made memorable with a hilarious wardrobe malfunction.

The Old Town Road hit-maker was performing his hit song Montero (Call Me by Your Name) where he recreated scenes from the music video consisting of dancing around a pole.

As he was dancing along the choreography, the 22-year-old had apparently ripped his pants and hilariously covered it up for the remainder of the performance.

Needless to say, the two-time Grammy Award winner expressed his shock on Twitter.

"NOT MY PANTS RIPPED ON LIVE ON TV," he tweeted right after. 

"OMG NO."

"I wanted to do my pole routine so bad this what I get lmaoo," he joked.

