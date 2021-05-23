Prince Harry ‘deliberately harming Queen’s monarchy’: report

An expert recently out with a claim against Prince Harry and his deliberate attempts to “do the reverse of what the Queen wants.”

This claim was brought forward by royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams and during his interview with Express he insinuated Prince Harry is “deliberately harming the monarchy.”

He was quoted saying, “In the interview on Oprah, Harry said that of the Queen, 'She is my Colonel-in-Chief, right? She always will be'.”

“He insisted that their relationship had never been stronger. He is also perfectly well aware that the Queen said in a statement after the interview by the Sussexes on Oprah that issues raised by them 'will be addressed by the family privately'.”

“In once again baring his soul, in a series on mental health with Oprah, The Me You Can't See, he has highlighted his unhappiness with royal life. He is doing the reverse of what the Queen wanted and deliberately harming the monarchy.”