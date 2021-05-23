Pakistan purchases two million doses of China's Sinovac vaccine

The Sinovac vaccine is seen after being offloaded from the plane in this image shared by NCOC, on May 24, 2021.

Pakistan on Sunday evening received two million more doses of the Sinovac vaccine, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said.

"PIA plane carrying two million doses of Sinovac vaccine has reached Pakistan today," it said on Twitter, at 8:08pm, adding that it was purchased.



"With the arrival of this consignment, [a total of] 11 million vaccines have been received by Pakistan," NCOC said.



Sinovac is the third Chinese coronavirus vaccine to be granted approval for emergency use in Pakistan, after the Sinopharm and CanSino vaccines.

Earlier this month, Pakistan received one million doses of the Sinovac vaccine via a special PIA plane.

Prior to that, in April, a Pakistan Air Force plane carrying 0.5 million Sinovac's vaccine doses had landed at the Nur Khan Airbase in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, the first shipment of the British coronavirus vaccine AstraZeneca also arrived in Pakistan on May 8 brought under the COVAX facility. The first consignment of the vaccine includes 1,248,400 doses of the vaccine.

Vaccinations thus far

According to NCOC, a total of 5,151,043 vaccines have been administered to Pakistanis so far.



The government plans to vaccinate 70 million by the end of the year 2021.

A digital portal has been launched by the federal government for registrations through which a code is assigned to a person. They can then go to a designated vaccination centre and get a jab.

People can also message their CNIC number on 1166 and get themselves registered for the vaccine.