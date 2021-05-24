Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday May 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari reveals his 'ultimate goal'

By
Web Desk

Monday May 24, 2021

Sam Asghari - Britney Spears' boyfriend - shared his ultimate goal, saying he's ready to be 'the first Middle Easterner to play a superhero.'

The 27-year-old opened up about his acting ambitions in a new interview with Variety: "Action is something that I want to do — action, drama, thriller — that’s a genre that I want to really get into. But if you can do comedy, you can do anything."

The influencer went on to say: 'Marvel or anybody — they should give me a call,' he quipped.

"My ultimate goal is to really become a well-rounded actor. I want to do action, but I want to be able to do drama as well. This is my craft, and I want to accomplish it 100 percent," he added.

Sam said he's been inspired by watching masters of the craft on screen: 'When I do cardio for 45 minutes or up to an hour when I’m on the treadmill, I’m studying watching.'

'I consider it as my craft. I no longer watch a story of the film: I watch performances,' he added.

Britney's lover Sam Asghari has a craze to become a superhero as he shared his ambition to become an action star during a latest interview.

More From Entertainment:

Dua Lipa denounces 'ugly campaign' against her stance on Palestine

Dua Lipa denounces 'ugly campaign' against her stance on Palestine
Kendall Jenner faces criticism about her new tequila brand

Kendall Jenner faces criticism about her new tequila brand
'Fast & Furious 9' drives to mighty $162 million debut at overseas box office

'Fast & Furious 9' drives to mighty $162 million debut at overseas box office
Khloe Kardashian achieves new milestone on social media

Khloe Kardashian achieves new milestone on social media
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's relationship heats up again years after their failed engagement

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's relationship heats up again years after their failed engagement
Prince William refuses to answer question about Martin Bashir's apology over Diana interview

Prince William refuses to answer question about Martin Bashir's apology over Diana interview

Harry, Meghan Markle's neighbour and actor Rob Lowe expresses his views about royal couple

Harry, Meghan Markle's neighbour and actor Rob Lowe expresses his views about royal couple

'Black Adam' is the most unstoppable force in DC Universe: The Rock

'Black Adam' is the most unstoppable force in DC Universe: The Rock
Bella Hadid calls Bernie Sanders 'My president' as he speaks against antisemitism and Islamophobia

Bella Hadid calls Bernie Sanders 'My president' as he speaks against antisemitism and Islamophobia

Ian Somerhalder shares how wife Nikki Reed saved him from 'nightmare'

Ian Somerhalder shares how wife Nikki Reed saved him from 'nightmare'
Prince Harry may ‘go nuclear’ against royal family: report

Prince Harry may ‘go nuclear’ against royal family: report
Shanna Moakler blames Kourtney Kardashian for 'breaking' her family

Shanna Moakler blames Kourtney Kardashian for 'breaking' her family

Latest

view all