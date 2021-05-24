Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday May 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Kevin Spacey to make acting return with film about accused pedophile

By
Web Desk

Monday May 24, 2021

Kevin Spacey to make acting return with film about accused pedophile 

Disgraced Hollywood star Kevin Spacey will soon be making his return to acting since he was first embroiled in the sexual assault scandal in 2017.

The House of Cards actor—who is currently facing a number of allegations of sexual harassment—is all set to share screens with Vanessa Redgrave by playing a detective, as per a report by The Telegraph.

His character, named L’uomo che disegnò Dio, will be investigating claims of pedophilia against a blind artist.

The story of the film doesn’t seem all that different from Spacey’s own reality as well.

He was accused of making sexual advances at actor Anthony Rapp in 1980s when the accuser was only 14 years old.

Soon after the Star Trek: Discovery actor’s claims, other accusers also stepped forth with their own accounts of getting sexually harassed by Spacey, who has denied all allegations. 

More From Entertainment:

After Grammys snub, The Weeknd steals the show at Billboard Music Awards

After Grammys snub, The Weeknd steals the show at Billboard Music Awards
Billboard Music Awards 2021: BTS, The Weeknd, Taylor Swift win big

Billboard Music Awards 2021: BTS, The Weeknd, Taylor Swift win big
Prince Harry and William's rift: Meghan drives a wedge between two brothers

Prince Harry and William's rift: Meghan drives a wedge between two brothers
Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari reveals his 'ultimate goal'

Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari reveals his 'ultimate goal'
Dua Lipa denounces 'ugly campaign' against her stance on Palestine

Dua Lipa denounces 'ugly campaign' against her stance on Palestine
Kendall Jenner faces criticism about her new tequila brand

Kendall Jenner faces criticism about her new tequila brand
'Fast & Furious 9' drives to mighty $162 million debut at overseas box office

'Fast & Furious 9' drives to mighty $162 million debut at overseas box office
Khloe Kardashian achieves new milestone on social media

Khloe Kardashian achieves new milestone on social media
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's relationship heats up again years after their failed engagement

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's relationship heats up again years after their failed engagement
Prince William refuses to answer question about Martin Bashir's apology over Diana interview

Prince William refuses to answer question about Martin Bashir's apology over Diana interview

Harry, Meghan Markle's neighbour and actor Rob Lowe expresses his views about royal couple

Harry, Meghan Markle's neighbour and actor Rob Lowe expresses his views about royal couple

'Black Adam' is the most unstoppable force in DC Universe: The Rock

'Black Adam' is the most unstoppable force in DC Universe: The Rock

Latest

view all