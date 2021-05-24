Kevin Spacey to make acting return with film about accused pedophile

Disgraced Hollywood star Kevin Spacey will soon be making his return to acting since he was first embroiled in the sexual assault scandal in 2017.

The House of Cards actor—who is currently facing a number of allegations of sexual harassment—is all set to share screens with Vanessa Redgrave by playing a detective, as per a report by The Telegraph.

His character, named L’uomo che disegnò Dio, will be investigating claims of pedophilia against a blind artist.

The story of the film doesn’t seem all that different from Spacey’s own reality as well.

He was accused of making sexual advances at actor Anthony Rapp in 1980s when the accuser was only 14 years old.

Soon after the Star Trek: Discovery actor’s claims, other accusers also stepped forth with their own accounts of getting sexually harassed by Spacey, who has denied all allegations.