Bahrain suspends entry for travellers from Pakistan, India and three other countries

Baharin announces suspension of entry for travellers arriving from red list countries.

It does not apply to Bahraini citizens and residency visa holders.

But they must quarantine for 10 days at their residence or at a licensed quarantine facility.

CAIRO: Bahrain will suspend entry of travellers from countries on its 'red list', which includes India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal, from May, 24, state news agency (BNA) said.



Bahraini citizens and residency visa holders are not covered by the suspension, but will have to provide a PCR test before boarding a plane and quarantine for 10 days upon arrival, BNA added.

Bahrain will also apply a precautionary 10-day quarantine to vaccinated and non-vaccinated individuals from all other countries, at their homes or at places licensed for quarantining, the news agency added.

According to the local civil aviation authority, the ban was imposed on the recommendation of the National Medical Taskforce (NMT) for Combatting the Coronavirus as the country struggle from rising corona cases.

Passengers arriving from the countries not included in the red list are exempted from:

1. Quarantine and PCR tests: if they are vaccinated and hold a Bahrain issued vaccination certificate or a certificate issued by a country whose vaccination certificate is approved by authorities in Bahrain, or a certificate issued by a country that has reciprocal recognition agreement with the Kingdom of Bahrain.

2. Quarantine: if they are vaccinated and hold vaccination certificates issued by the United States of America, the United Kingdom, a member state of the European Union, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Japan or Singapore.

Red list countries are modified based on an assessment made by the NMT and is periodically reviewed in line with international developments.