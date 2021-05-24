Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday May 24 2021
By
ARAli Raza

Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar takes oath as Punjab MPA today

By
ARAli Raza

Monday May 24, 2021

  • Chaudhry Nisar takes oath as MPA today (Monday).
  • There is a theory that Nisar will take oath as an independent candidate and may later join PTI and replace Usman Buzdar, say sources.
  • Senior PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair denies party had any role to play in this development.

LAHORE: Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan will take oath as a lawmaker in the Punjab Assembly today (Monday).

Sources close to Nisar believe that the move has its roots in the proposed legislation on electoral reforms by the federal government, envisaging a time frame for the elected members to take oath, The News reported.

Nisar had also given the update about his oath on Twitter. He, however, clarified that he had not changed his stance and would neither take salary nor avail perks.

This move is not a result of any political development, but a need of the time, sources were quoted as saying by the publication.

The sources said the government is planning to amend the electoral laws and may include a clause that those not taking oath for a specific time period would be de-seated.

After Nisar’s announcement, several conspiracy theories had started doing the rounds in print and social media that ‘someone’ wanted to give Nisar a bigger role and that’s why he was taking the oath after almost 2.5 years, the sources said.

Read more: Not part of PML-N anymore: Chaudhry Nisar

The theory is: Nisar will take oath as an independent candidate and may later join PTI and replace Usman Buzdar.

Sources said this might be a hurdle race for Nisar. He would first have to make himself acceptable as the CM in the PTI and then deal with Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, who also wants to control the province.

What are the PML-N and PPP saying?

The PML-N and PPP are closely monitoring the development.

Senior PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair denied the party had any role to play in this development.

“Ch Nisar left the party saying he will not work under Maryam Nawaz,” Zubair said, adding that Maryam had emerged as a national leader so the reason for which Nisar left the party was there and even in a bigger role.

Responding to a question on the close relationship between Nisar and Shehbaz Sharif, Zubair said personal relations were different from politics.

He said Sharif family was together and so far the party’s high command had not taken any decision on bringing in Nisar or supporting him for the slot of chief minister. Zubair said he didn't know why Nisar had suddenly announced to take oath.

PPP parliamentary secretary Syed Hassan Murtaza, meanwhile, says the party is "closely watching" the development. He said Nisar didn’t take oath for 2.5 years, which means he had deprived the people of his constituency of their right of representation. 

More From Pakistan:

Bahrain suspends entry for travellers from Pakistan, India and three other countries

Bahrain suspends entry for travellers from Pakistan, India and three other countries
Shafqat Mehmood chairs meeting to finalise exam schdeule, reopening of schools today

Shafqat Mehmood chairs meeting to finalise exam schdeule, reopening of schools today
CanSino vaccine to be available to Pakistanis by end of May

CanSino vaccine to be available to Pakistanis by end of May
Pakistan purchases two million doses of China's Sinovac vaccine

Pakistan purchases two million doses of China's Sinovac vaccine
'Won't be blackmailed by anyone; accountability will continue': PM Imran Khan

'Won't be blackmailed by anyone; accountability will continue': PM Imran Khan
PM Imran Khan orders introduction of new visa category for foreign investors

PM Imran Khan orders introduction of new visa category for foreign investors

Sindh govt tightens curbs again, warns of further restrictions amid rising coronavirus positivity

Sindh govt tightens curbs again, warns of further restrictions amid rising coronavirus positivity
Educational institutions to remain closed in Sindh due to current coronavirus situation: Ghani

Educational institutions to remain closed in Sindh due to current coronavirus situation: Ghani
British-Pakistani boxing coach named 'Hometown Hero' for Commonwealth Games

British-Pakistani boxing coach named 'Hometown Hero' for Commonwealth Games
Pakistan all set to host World Environment Day 2021 on June 5

Pakistan all set to host World Environment Day 2021 on June 5
Bilawal Bhutto claims PM Imran Khan will 'flee Pakistan like Musharraf, Shaukat Aziz'

Bilawal Bhutto claims PM Imran Khan will 'flee Pakistan like Musharraf, Shaukat Aziz'
Snow leopard kills over 50 cattle in Hunza

Snow leopard kills over 50 cattle in Hunza

Latest

view all