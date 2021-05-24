Shoaib Akhtar thinks Fahad Mustafa chose 'wrong profession'

Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar (Left). famed celebrity Fahad Mustafa (Right)

Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes famed celebrity Fahad Mustafa chose the wrong profession given his abilities to perform in the cricket field.

On Twitter, Fahad Mustafa shared a video of himself practising on the net, following which fans were pleasantly surprised to see his hidden talents. On the other hand, well-known cricketers could also not help but respond and praise Mustafa for his skills.

Reacting to the actor's video, Akhtar said that Fahad has taken up the "wrong profession."

"Come and represent Pakistan in cricket but face me in the net first," the fast bowler commented.

Meanwhile, former national team captain Sarfaraz Ahmed also shared the "Load shedding" star's video on Twitter, with a caption: "Bhi Wah wah @fahadmustafa26 Bhai sath aajaye ap be Abu Dhabi (Come with us to Abu Dhabi)".