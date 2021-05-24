Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Monday May 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Shoaib Akhtar thinks Fahad Mustafa chose 'wrong profession'

By
Web Desk

Monday May 24, 2021

Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar (Left).  famed celebrity Fahad Mustafa (Right)

Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes famed celebrity Fahad Mustafa chose the wrong profession given his abilities to perform in the cricket field.

On Twitter, Fahad Mustafa shared a video of himself practising on the net, following which fans were pleasantly surprised to see his hidden talents. On the other hand, well-known cricketers could also not help but respond and praise Mustafa for his skills.

Reacting to the actor's video, Akhtar said that Fahad has taken up the "wrong profession."

"Come and represent Pakistan in cricket but face me in the net first," the fast bowler commented.

Meanwhile, former national team captain Sarfaraz Ahmed also shared the "Load shedding" star's video on Twitter, with a caption: "Bhi Wah wah @fahadmustafa26 Bhai sath aajaye ap be Abu Dhabi (Come with us to Abu Dhabi)".

More From Sports:

PCB strengthens coronavirus protocols ahead of remaining PSL 6 matches

PCB strengthens coronavirus protocols ahead of remaining PSL 6 matches
Pakistan-Afghanistan cricket series to take place in August/September: sources

Pakistan-Afghanistan cricket series to take place in August/September: sources
Will Babar Azam roar once again in PSL 2021?

Will Babar Azam roar once again in PSL 2021?
Prospects for India-Pakistan hockey series brighten as FIH president retains post

Prospects for India-Pakistan hockey series brighten as FIH president retains post
Sarfaraz in all his glory: Watch ex-Pak skipper's finest moments on the field

Sarfaraz in all his glory: Watch ex-Pak skipper's finest moments on the field
PSL 6: Rashid Khan to play for Lahore Qalandars once again, franchise confirms

PSL 6: Rashid Khan to play for Lahore Qalandars once again, franchise confirms
PSL 6: Peshawar Zalmi take Inzamam-ul-Haq on board as batting consultant

PSL 6: Peshawar Zalmi take Inzamam-ul-Haq on board as batting consultant
'Happy Birthday Sarfaraz': Twitter wishes former captain as he turns 34

'Happy Birthday Sarfaraz': Twitter wishes former captain as he turns 34
Shahid Afridi confirms Shaheen Afridi will be his son-in-law

Shahid Afridi confirms Shaheen Afridi will be his son-in-law
Indian media praises Pakistani woman journalist for stellar contributions in broadcast industry

Indian media praises Pakistani woman journalist for stellar contributions in broadcast industry
FIFA Congress confirms Pakistan's suspension

FIFA Congress confirms Pakistan's suspension
PSL 6: Quetta Gladiators to miss out on Ben Cutting in remaining matches

PSL 6: Quetta Gladiators to miss out on Ben Cutting in remaining matches

Latest

view all