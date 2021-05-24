Can't connect right now! retry
Monday May 24 2021
Queen snubbed interview with Martin Bashir after Princess Diana's death

Monday May 24, 2021

The Queen is said to have snubbed a sit down with Martin Bashir following the death of Princess Diana.

The late Princess of Wales’ explosive Panorama interview had unearthed Prince Charles’ infidelity and how the Palace was immune to her declining mental health.

As a consequence the Queen broke royal protocol demanding that Diana and the Prince of Wales get divorced.

After her death two years later, the Queen according to author Will Self, did not want to be interviewed by Bashir.

“It was up to Tony Blair to do something," he said.

“He sort of held the Royal Family’s hand to speak publicly.

“The Queen did not have to do much.

“She did not speak to Martin Bashir and she did not have to speak to the nation.”

