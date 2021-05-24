Bon Jovi fawns over Pink at the 2021 BBMA: ‘I broke her heart’

Renowned singer and songwriter Bon Jovi tugged at heartstrings the moment he got candid about Pink’s legacy in Hollywood while presenting her with the BBMA award.

After presenting the award to the singer, Bon Jovi admitted, “When I first heard Pink perform, I was stunned. She had it all — talent, energy, a message in her songs and a stage presence that only the greats have.”

“The second time Pink stunned me was when I met her when she was about 22 years old. She told me she had a crush on me when she was just 7 years old, and that when she heard that I'd been married, broke her heart.”

He even added, “Well, I felt bad and tried to make up for it by sending her a life-size flower arrangement and a pair of my leather pants with a note that said, 'Now you can finally get in my pants'.”

“Well ever since then, we've been friends — not in that fake music business kind of way, but real friends. And it's because of that and my deep respect for her artistry and her ever-growing legacy, that I'm thrilled to have been asked to present her with the Icon award.”