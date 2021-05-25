Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday May 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Here's how you can find the direction of the Qibla on May 27

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 25, 2021

File photo

Want to find out the direction of the Qibla [the direction of the Holy Ka'aba - the house of Allah - toward which Muslims turn to offer their five daily prayers] on your own? You can. 

On Thursday, May 27, Muslims around the world can determine the direction of the Qibla simply by facing the sun as it passes over Islam's holiest mosque, the Masjidul Haram, in Makkah.

Astronomers said the Holy Ka'aba will be directly under the sun at 02:18 pm Pakistan Standard Time [12:18 pm Saudi time] - a celestial phenomenon that is known as “zero shadow.” At the given time, there will be no shadow of the holy place.

People living in Arab countries, the northern hemisphere, Africa and Europe can mark the direction of the Qibla by vertically fixing a straight stick on the ground. The shadow of the stick will indicate the direction of the Qibla. 

Those living in China, Russia and the East Asian countries can also determine the direction of the Qibla by following this simple method. 

The sun passes directly over the Ka'aba twice a year-  on May 27 and July 15. 

More From Pakistan:

Karachi police thrash journalists covering Sindh's lockdown restrictions

Karachi police thrash journalists covering Sindh's lockdown restrictions
No US military, air base present inside Pakistan: Foreign Office

No US military, air base present inside Pakistan: Foreign Office
Bilawal announces PPP candidates for AJK elections

Bilawal announces PPP candidates for AJK elections
Afghan protesters attack Pakistan High Commission in London

Afghan protesters attack Pakistan High Commission in London
Shahbaz Sharif proposes Opposition join hands to lead anti-govt movement

Shahbaz Sharif proposes Opposition join hands to lead anti-govt movement
NAB KP launches investigation into sugar export to Afghanistan

NAB KP launches investigation into sugar export to Afghanistan
PakVac COVID-19 vaccine passes rigorous testing

PakVac COVID-19 vaccine passes rigorous testing
Pakistan committed to expeditiously complete CPEC projects: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan committed to expeditiously complete CPEC projects: PM Imran Khan
Punjab launches new coronavirus vaccination card

Punjab launches new coronavirus vaccination card
Video: Navy personnel, police engage in physical altercation near Hawke's Bay

Video: Navy personnel, police engage in physical altercation near Hawke's Bay
Pakistan, US NSAs agree to advance bilateral cooperation

Pakistan, US NSAs agree to advance bilateral cooperation
PM Imran Khan, services chiefs briefed on national security

PM Imran Khan, services chiefs briefed on national security

Latest

view all