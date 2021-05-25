Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday May 25 2021
Priyanka Chopra Jonas achieves another milestone as she graces cover of Vogue Australia

Tuesday May 25, 2021

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas appeared to be a supermodel, looking ultra-glamorous in stunning outfit as she graces the cover of Vogue Australia.

The acting Diva shot to fame after winning Miss World in 2000, before going on to become a hugely popular movie star.

The 38-yea-old showbiz star looked glamorous in an edgy outfit which retails for $7,880 as she graced the cover of this month's Vogue Australia.

The Nick Jonas' wife was looking gorgeous in white garment has a bold black outline around the border.  The actress also showed off her incredible figure in a black glamorous figure-hugging gown.

The charming actress styled her locks straight and opted for a neutral palette of makeup consisting of a dewy foundation and nude lipstick in photoshoot.

It comes after Priyanka shared a heartwarming tribute to her husband Nick Jonas as he hosted the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Monday.

