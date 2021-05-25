China appreciates PM Imran Khan’s remarks on CPEC

Chinese Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Zhao Lijian. Photo Courtesy: APP

BEIJING: China appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan’s remarks on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), saying that the Chinese side was having a discussion with third parties, including Afghanistan on the extension of the flagship project.

During a regular briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Zhao Lijian said: “We have noted the relevant remarks by Prime Minister Imran Khan and we appreciate it."

The premier, while chairing a recent high-level meeting, had stated that the project will bring economic progress not only to Pakistan but to the entire region.



The spokesperson said that the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) was an open and inclusive international economic cooperation initiative that was dedicated to improving connectivity and achieving common development.

He added: “The CPEC as pioneering projects of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has made important and major progress in infrastructure, energy, ports, and industrial parks."

Boosting economic development, regional connectivity

Meanwhile, the Chinese official said that they are also extending it to regional countries, including Afghanistan. This will not only boost faster economic development in Pakistan but also regional connectivity.

Lijian said that China would like to work with Pakistan for the high-quality development of the CPEC and extend it to regional countries, improve people’s well-being, and play a bigger role in regional connectivity and economic integration.

Responding to a specific question on third-party participation in the CPEC framework, he informed that China was having a discussion with third parties, including Afghanistan, on the extension of CPEC.

The two sides were having consultations through diplomatic channels, he said and added, “We notice that Afghanistan is importing and exporting goods through Gwadar and Karachi ports. High-speed highways are also being extended to Afghanistan.”

China's stance on Kashmir

To yet another question, he dismissed the Indian claim that the CPEC was passing through a disputed territory and said that China had stated its principled position on Kashmir many times.

“The CPEC is an economic initiative that targets no third country. It is not about territorial disputes and does not affect our principled position on the issue of Kashmir,” he added.

Myanmar situation

Speaking about Myanmar, the spokesperson said he was not aware of fighting between Myanmar military forces and opposition across the river from Ruili, close to China’s borders.

Lijian said that China’s position on the situation in Myanmar was consistent and clear, adding: “We do not want to see any bloodshed and clashes or any injury to civilians.”

He asked the relevant sides to try their best to prevent the situation from spiraling out of control and said that China would continue to maintain communication with the relevant sides and try to bring the situation to a steady path at an early date.