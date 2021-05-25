Can't connect right now! retry
'Prince Harry should back away from being a woke lecturing celebrity': royal expert

Tuesday May 25, 2021

Prince Harry expressed his fear about losing Meghan Markle the same way he lost his mother Princess Diana to fame and intense scrutiny.

Now, royal biographer Angela Levin opened up about the Duke of Sussex’s latest chat with Oprah for Apple TV+’s docuseries The Me You Can’t See.

Turning to Twitter, she said that Harry should stop himself from turning into a ‘woke, lecturing celebrity.’

“How dreadful if Harry constantly thinks that he will lose Meghan like he did Diana and blames racism,” she wrote.

“Plus can’t get rid of M’s threat to commit suicide. His life sounds too much for him and he should back away from being a woke lecturing celebrity,” she added.

Earlier, Harry told Oprah that he fears Meghan will be “chased to her death” just like the late Princess of Wales was.

“It’s incredibly triggering to potentially lose another woman in my life, but the list is growing. And it all comes back to the same people, the same business model, the same industry. My father [Prince Charles] used to say to me …’Well, it was like that for me. So it’s going to be like that for you,'” said Harry.

He added that the advice he got “didn’t make sense” as he stayed put about “breaking the cycle” of “suffering” within the royal family. 

