Alexis Bledel joins the ‘Gilmore Girls’ debate about team Dean, Jess or Logan

Fourteen years after Gilmore Girls ended, star of the show, Alexis Bledel has given her hot take on one of the show’s most discussed debates.



Is she team Dean, Jess or Logon? During an appearance of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Handmaid’s Tale actor was asked the burning question.

The 39-year-old made sure to give a diplomatic answer, careful to not offend either of her costars by merging all of their names and saying, “Jeagan.”

"I can't single somebody out,” she said.

Earlier, Scott Patterson had weighed in on the same as he spoke to Us Weekly and revealed that he is rooting for Rory Gilmore to be with his character’s nephew, Jess Mariano.

“He’s my nephew! I love the kid, you know, he’s blood. I like Milo a lot. Not that I don’t like Jared [Padalecki] or Matt, it’s just, I worked with him a lot and I always enjoyed it,” Patterson said.

“I was like a combo of Dean and Jess when I was growing up. I was soulful and poetic, but I also had that sort of edgy kind of Kerouac thing,” he said.

“I just think that character [of Logan] is so smug. … Yes, I think in her DNA, she probably needs that, because she’s a Gilmore, right? But I don’t know. I think to honor how her mother brought her up, I think it’s a little more Jess,” he added.