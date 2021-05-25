Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday May 25 2021
Blake Sheldon gave Gwen Stefani charge of wedding planning

Tuesday May 25, 2021

Singer Blake Sheldon is leaving all the wedding preparations to his fiancée Gwen Stefani.

Speaking on USA Today, he explained that he was more than happy to let Gwen take charge of the reigns.

"I want her to do all of that stuff and handle it because it's going to be great," Blake said. 

"She's in the middle of planning the thing, and she's always so mindful … of me. She's like, 'Hey, I don't want to just take this thing over.'"

He continued, "I think she's having a blast doing it. I mean, I know she's having a blast doing it."

When asked about his ideal wedding meal the singe gave a rather different response to what the No Doubt singer would have planned.

"If I was picking our meal, it would just literally be everything fried," he claimed. "French fries, chicken tenders—you know, all of that stuff. I think she knows that it would be a pretty classless wedding if I was in control."

