COAS Gen Bajwa appreciates army’s operational readiness in view of threats

RAWALPINDI: The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday chaired the 241st Corps Commanders’ Conference held at the General Headquarters.

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the conference, the participants took a comprehensive review of the global, regional, and domestic security environment with a particular focus on the situation along the borders, especially the Line of Control (LoC) and the Working Boundary as well as the Pakistan-Afghan Border.



The forum was apprised on evolving operational imperatives and corresponding strategy to meet upcoming challenges. The COAS expressed satisfaction over the Army’s operational readiness in view of the emerging security threats.

While reviewing the recent developments in the Afghan peace process and its attendant effects on the security situation, especially along the Pak-Afghan border, the forum reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for regional peace and stability. Taking serious note of the recent cross-border firing incidents from Afghanistan and regrouping of terrorist leadership/outfits across, the forum expressed hope that Afghanistan's soil will not be used against Pakistan.

In light of the emerging regional security situation, Pakistan has taken effective border control/management measures and the same is expected from Afghanistan to deny any space to spoilers of peace, the forum reiterated.

The forum also reviewed the situation in newly-merged districts of KP (erstwhile FATA) and Balochistan and stressed the fast-paced socio-economic development of these areas to capitalise on the hard-earned peace to bring enduring stability.

The COAS appreciated formations for all-out support to civil administration amidst the ongoing third wave of COVID-19 that has contributed to bringing a significant reduction in the spread of the pandemic and controlling its adverse effects.