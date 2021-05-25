Mohammad Amir to don Barbados Trident colours in Caribbean Premier League

KARACHI: Former Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Amir is set to make his maiden Caribbean Premier League (CPL) appearance after Barbados Trident confirmed that the young bowler would be donning their colours for the tournament.

Amir, 29, had earlier announced his retirement from international cricket after being "disappointed" by the treatment given to him by the PCB. However, he continues to play T20 leagues around the world.

The CPL confirmed Amir's signing in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Barbados Tridents have secured the services of Pakistani left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir. With 220 T20 wickets to his name, 59 of them coming in international matches, Amir has a huge amount of experience and a track record of success across the globe," said a statement issued by the league.

In another development, Shoaib Malik is also set to feature in the CPL after he confirmed his availability to Guyana Amazon Warriors.

The 2021 season of the CPL will be played from August 28 to September 19.

The veteran all-rounder with 12 T20 trophies under his belt is a regular player in the league and is one of the most sought-after players.

"Shoaib Malik returns to the Guyana Amazon Warriors. Malik was central to the success of the Amazon Warriors in 2019 when they won 11 consecutive matches. Malik has played 417 T20 matches and won 12 trophies in the format," the CPL said about Malik.

A player draft to pick players for remaining slots in teams for the CPL will be held on May 28.