Katy Perry ecstatic to pass this down to daughter Daisy Dove

Katy Perry is ecstatic that her daughter Daisy Dove will one day be able to wear her iconic looks when she grows up.

Speaking to POPSUGAR, the American Idol judge said that she plans on giving her daughter full access to her over-the-top outfits.

"I think about it all the time," Katy said to the outlet.

"I do a lot of cleanups, but I do have some stuff always that I'm thinking about."

Granted that the little one is only 9 months of age there is still a lot of time before she can fit into her mother’s iconic outfits.

"I need them to go somewhere," she said.

"I want them to be worn again."

She even took a hilarious guess at her daughter’s style.

"[Daisy will] probably just be goth," Katy added, "and like, 'No, Mom. Thanks.'"