Prince Harry ‘destroying himself’ with royal attacks: ‘He's blinded’

Princess Diana’s former butler recently weighed in on the extent of ‘self-destruction’ Prince Harry has been facing in his attacks against the Firm.



The claim was brought forward by Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell.

In his interview with Closer magazine, the former royal aide shed light on the “blinded” Prince Harry’s relationship with Meghan Markle.

He was quoted saying, “He's been blinded by Meghan, by her beauty and by this Hollywood world. I think now it could only be Meghan who can stop him from doing these interviews and doing any more damage, and destroying himself.”

“He won't heal if he keeps doing this — it'll make things worse in the long run. I honestly have no idea when he'll stop.”