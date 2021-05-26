Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday May 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘destroying himself’ with royal attacks: ‘He's blinded’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 26, 2021

Prince Harry ‘destroying himself’ with royal attacks: ‘He's blinded’

Princess Diana’s former butler recently weighed in on the extent of ‘self-destruction’ Prince Harry has been facing in his attacks against the Firm.

The claim was brought forward by Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell.

In his interview with Closer magazine, the former royal aide shed light on the “blinded” Prince Harry’s relationship with Meghan Markle.

He was quoted saying, “He's been blinded by Meghan, by her beauty and by this Hollywood world. I think now it could only be Meghan who can stop him from doing these interviews and doing any more damage, and destroying himself.”

“He won't heal if he keeps doing this — it'll make things worse in the long run. I honestly have no idea when he'll stop.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry's ex girlfriend Chelsy Davy admits dating him was 'scary, uncomfortable'

Prince Harry's ex girlfriend Chelsy Davy admits dating him was 'scary, uncomfortable'

Samuel E. Wright, The Little Mermaid's Sebastian voice actor dies at 74

Samuel E. Wright, The Little Mermaid's Sebastian voice actor dies at 74
Priyanka Chopra talks about the battles she lost before making it big

Priyanka Chopra talks about the battles she lost before making it big
Lisa Kudrow weighs in on ‘intimidating’ Friends reunion shoot

Lisa Kudrow weighs in on ‘intimidating’ Friends reunion shoot
‘Friends’ cast reveals what their characters are up to in 2021

‘Friends’ cast reveals what their characters are up to in 2021
Dwayne Johnson’s daughter tends to ‘beat up dinosaur hands’

Dwayne Johnson’s daughter tends to ‘beat up dinosaur hands’
Kim Kardashian’s team hits back after ex-staffers sue her over unpaid wages

Kim Kardashian’s team hits back after ex-staffers sue her over unpaid wages
'Prince Harry is out for vengeance’, says Camilla Tominey

'Prince Harry is out for vengeance’, says Camilla Tominey

Kim Kardashian slammed for exploiting Prince Harry, Meghan’s exit for money

Kim Kardashian slammed for exploiting Prince Harry, Meghan’s exit for money
Seth Rogen asks comedians to ‘accept it’ when they get cancelled over ‘terrible’ jokes

Seth Rogen asks comedians to ‘accept it’ when they get cancelled over ‘terrible’ jokes
'Friends' cast reunites after 27 years for long-delayed special episode

'Friends' cast reunites after 27 years for long-delayed special episode
Angelina Jolie slams judge for not allowing kids to testify amid Brad Pitt custody war

Angelina Jolie slams judge for not allowing kids to testify amid Brad Pitt custody war

Latest

view all